New Updates 22.12.9

New Updates

You can use the characters without unlocking them in Casual and Practice Mode. You can get characters' EXP in playing casual mode. But you won't get lvl rewards unless you unlock this character(except the Immortal Fate Slot). You can block the Pop-up Window for friend requests now. You can change this in Setting→Game. Fix a bug that some players's can't see their friends' online situation. Update and optimize the servers. Tried to solve the problem that someone can't connect to the Server. Try to fix the bug that someone can't re-connect to a match after they lag when searching. Try to optimize the bug that someone can't connect to the game when they're using a special Network. Add simple introduction at the mode selection button.

P.s

Leaf Song