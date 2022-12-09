 Skip to content

Galactic Lander update for 9 December 2022

New Terrain Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10113720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello spaceship pilots!

We are excited to announce an exciting new major update to Galactic Lander!

Welcome to a new world of limitless possibilities, where you will have the challenging task of piloting your spaceship in brand new tunnels across the galaxy that are more smooth and less chunky.
We look forward to hearing your discoveries in these new levels!

Explore the newly shaped tunnels we have marked for you, or create your own in the level editor and publish them to the Steam Workshop!

Pilot your spaceship alone, or with a friend in both local and over-the-net co-op!

We hope you will enjoy this update as much as we had making it!

Good luck, and as always, have fun!

Changed files in this update

Galactic Lander Content Depot 913601
