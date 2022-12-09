 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Orange Season update for 9 December 2022

Orange Season v0.8.1 Patch Notes:

Share · View all patches · Build 10113671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added foraging, now you can find food and resources in the wild

  • Added sound effects for tools, fishing, animals and several interactions

  • Added a "Quit Game" button

  • Updated several tool and item icons

  • Updated Credits Screen

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed objects respawning every time you reenter the map

  • Fixed objects destroying crops

  • Fixed lights not being enabled in real time

  • Fixed rain not working on every map

  • Fixed an issue with the player being stuck inside the mines

  • Fixed player displaying the wrong appearance

  • Fixed player walking over some objects

  • Fixed player being able to walk while talking to an NPC

  • Fixed an issue with storage not opening

  • Fixed animal portraits during purchase

  • Fixed mouse misalignment

  • Fixed lots of collision issues

  • Fixed the grass on the Crossroads map

  • Fixed animation delay while destroying objects

  • Fixed streetlights displaying inaccurate shadows during nighttime

  • Fixed player getting stuck while traveling between maps

  • Fixed gap between tiles at the Mines

  • Fixed inconsistency between tools

Changed files in this update

Fantasy Farming: Orange Season Content Depot 416001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link