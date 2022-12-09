Orange Season v0.8.1 Patch Notes:

Features:

Updated several tool and item icons

Added sound effects for tools, fishing, animals and several interactions

Added foraging, now you can find food and resources in the wild

Bugfixes:

Fixed objects respawning every time you reenter the map

Fixed objects destroying crops

Fixed lights not being enabled in real time

Fixed rain not working on every map

Fixed an issue with the player being stuck inside the mines

Fixed player displaying the wrong appearance

Fixed player walking over some objects

Fixed player being able to walk while talking to an NPC

Fixed an issue with storage not opening

Fixed animal portraits during purchase

Fixed mouse misalignment

Fixed lots of collision issues

Fixed the grass on the Crossroads map

Fixed animation delay while destroying objects

Fixed streetlights displaying inaccurate shadows during nighttime

Fixed player getting stuck while traveling between maps

Fixed gap between tiles at the Mines