Orange Season v0.8.1 Patch Notes:

Features:
Added foraging, now you can find food and resources in the wild
Added sound effects for tools, fishing, animals and several interactions
Added a "Quit Game" button
Updated several tool and item icons
Updated Credits Screen
Bugfixes:
Fixed objects respawning every time you reenter the map
Fixed objects destroying crops
Fixed lights not being enabled in real time
Fixed rain not working on every map
Fixed an issue with the player being stuck inside the mines
Fixed player displaying the wrong appearance
Fixed player walking over some objects
Fixed player being able to walk while talking to an NPC
Fixed an issue with storage not opening
Fixed animal portraits during purchase
Fixed mouse misalignment
Fixed lots of collision issues
Fixed the grass on the Crossroads map
Fixed animation delay while destroying objects
Fixed streetlights displaying inaccurate shadows during nighttime
Fixed player getting stuck while traveling between maps
Fixed gap between tiles at the Mines
Fixed inconsistency between tools
