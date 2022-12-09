 Skip to content

Ylands update for 9 December 2022

1.11.0.2 Patch Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Highlights:

💙 Blueprints can now be finished after the player uses the "Stop building" functionality.
💛 Entity "Any" does not break blueprints.

Changelog

Fixed:
[YLD-41816] Fixed: Blueprint does not build correctly when you use "Stop Building" in some cases.
[YLD-41822] Fixed: Any rope with entity "Another rope" can break blueprints.
[YLD-41871] Fixed: The download number shows a number of openings, it should show the count of purchases.
[YLD-41805] Fixed: EDITOR: Logic storages are not initiated.

Changed files in this update

Assets Depot 298611
