The Immortal Mayor update for 9 December 2022

Beta0.9.3

Build 10113579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
For this version, we made a lot of improvements to the game, optimized and reworked the animations of all the buildings, and added more than ten different advanced buildings. Now you can get resources more efficiently. Now you can build houses with multiple families. The area of a large map. And adjusted the numerical difficulty, the population increases at the same time will have more demand and food requirements.

  1. God Farms and hydroponic farms are now affected by agricultural blessings.
  2. Fixed a BUG where Roman Arena drawings could be purchased indefinitely.
  3. Greatly increased the capacity of the warehouse of Tenshen Farm.
  4. Fixed a BUG where Food Shop unlocked fast food recipes by default.
  5. New Wonder ICONS and descriptions have been added to the Debris collection interface.
  6. Rewrote the industry control function.
  7. Fixed a BUG where characters were added or subtracted repeatedly, causing them to disappear.

This version is a big change, we will spend more effort to fix it, if there are more known bugs we haven't fixed, you can contact the player group management or group master, to help us locate and fix faster.

