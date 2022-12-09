This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

This week we bring you all one of those boring updates with graphical changes, bug fixes and gameplay improvements! We can't always extend the game!

It's very important to us to make a good impression and make a big impact in the upcoming winter sale, so we're going to improve Hack and Slime as much as possible for that event.

Thank you for playing Hack and Slime.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

The graphics of the trees in Humble Village have been improved.

A Parallax front layer has been added in Humble Village.

A new type of hedge has been added to the new front parallax of Humble Village.

"Radial Blur" effect has been added to the graphics of the front parallax of Humble Village.

The instructor's skills panel has been updated to improve the reset display.

Some errors have been corrected in the sampling of the action icons to interact with the characters of Humble Village.

An error has been corrected automatically assigned to LB or RB even without being available.

The legend of characters and buildings in Humble Village has been improved, now the panels have different colors.

Animation to the "store" of Xavierus in Humble Village has been added.

A "sacred fire" has been added in the sanctuary of Humble Village (it may not be visible at the moment, the camera requires adjustment)

A "Welcome" poster in Humble Village has been added.

The behavior of many "skull spiders" in Dungeons 1 and Dungeons 2 has been corrected.

The graphic of the entrance to Warpmazon has been updated.

An error has been corrected that prevented the elevator from using The Dungeons 2 correctly

Pending changes