2022/12/9 Patch Notes

Level Editor
- Added Material Panel
Material setting is now available to ground and background wall.
A total of 66 materials are provided for player to choose.
A preset field is provided at the bottom of the panel, where you can save the currently selected material with using right mouse button.
UI Adjustments:
Added preset field for palette, which is similar to the material preset.
Removed confirm button for palette, clicking the "X" button at the top right of the palette will be equivalent to confirmation.
The palette will be displayed in the center for the first time, but its position will not be adjusted when it is opened later, unless the panel has an area beyond the display border.
Added "Trigger" category for Assets panel.
The checkpoint parameter "Priority" is replaced by "In-Block Order"
- This parameter is commonly used in a block which there are multiple checkpoints.
- When player enters a level for the first time, the checkpoint with the lowest order value at the first block will be selected as the spawn point.
- In addition, when player activates a checkpoint with higher order value in advance, checkpoints with lower order values are also activated.
- The reason is that the description and performance of the "Priority" sometimes make confusion to player. This update can make the configuration more intuitive.
- Players do not need to make any changes if they did not encounter any progress issue. The editor will automatically configure appropriate order for those checkpoints.
- Players who have configured priority but have progress issues need to adjust the order according to the level design.
- After this update, the editor will automatically assign the order value for the new checkpoint to avoid the problem of confused level progress.
Other Object Adjustments:
- Event: Move From To added movement type setting，including ease in out and linear.
- Enabled z-axis rotation for Ground and Virtual Platform (White).
Bug Fix
- Fix the layout error of the object list when switching blocks.
