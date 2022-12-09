 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 9 December 2022

The secret behind the mask patch is coming around Dec. 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10113420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

Part 2 of the Hey Old Pals patch, The secret behind the mask, will be released around Dec. 14
This is a pivotal episode, a twist to Sandrock's entire story design, and a chance to learn more about the desert and the criminals!!!

A special guest from the writers' team will introduce more backstories during a Livestream next week to help you better understand the story design.
See you there!
Dec. 14, 10:30 AM GMT+8， 6:30 PM PT， 9:30 PM ET;

Changed depots in private_test branch

My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
