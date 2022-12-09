The secret behind the mask patch is coming around Dec. 14

Howdy all,
Part 2 of the Hey Old Pals patch, The secret behind the mask, will be released around Dec. 14
This is a pivotal episode, a twist to Sandrock's entire story design, and a chance to learn more about the desert and the criminals!!!
A special guest from the writers' team will introduce more backstories during a Livestream next week to help you better understand the story design.
See you there!
Dec. 14, 10:30 AM GMT+8， 6:30 PM PT， 9:30 PM ET;
