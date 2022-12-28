theBlu - Updated

We are excited to announce a newly updated and improved version of the award-winning VR experience, theBlu. This all new product features updated navigation, locomotion, and new options to enhance your enjoyment of the ocean, as well as three new DLC experiences including Hammerhead Cove, a brand new experience taking you to sunlit Caribbean waters where one creature reigns supreme. This is the first time Hammerhead Cove is being offered in theBlu. The original “Whale Encounter" with the Blue Whale is also now available as a free experience.

Additional DLC content includes:

Reef Migration: Witness the magnificence of an undersea migration on the edge of a coral reef.

Luminous Abyss: Venture into the deepest region of the ocean to discover the iridescent abyss.

Hammerhead Cove: Sunlit Caribbean waters welcome you to a realm where one creature reigns supreme.

We hope these new experiences provide even more wonder and majesty for you to explore in theBlu. Thank you for your support of our immersive VR series.