Friday Blog 225 - RELEASE IMMINENT



Thanks to LadyKathleen for this beautiful castle inspired by the Mont-Saint-Michel!

Update 0.9.0 will probably be released publicly on December 22! We strive to combine that release with a minor discount. There will probably be another discount in January 2023. After those discounts, we’re strongly considering a price increase.

We’ve been hard at working adding a massive endgame to CS. A continuous problem in CS is the importance of the “next step”. If the endgame is outposts+gliders+the production of books of knowledge, then the “actual” end is a step before that. There needs to be something after outposts and gliders to actually make it worth producing and using them. Preferably, producing and using them at scale.

The first 0.9.0 beta release didn’t have that. So players unlocked these things, but didn’t really have an incentive to use them. The massive endgame that we’re currently adding to the beta aims to fix that. There should be plenty of in-game rewards that require setting up and expanding a big network of interconnected colonies and outposts. “Recruiting 1000 colonists” should no longer be a made up stretch goal for the intrinsically motivated player - the game should actually encourage and reward you all the way there.

We’ve tried to accomplish that by adding a bunch of early industrial content to the endgame. Complicated machines like printing presses, metal lathes and tabulating machines take a lot of colonists and unique resources to produce, and they are necessary to unlock the last in-game technologies, like grenade launchers and a steel glider which is launched into the air explosively.

More and stronger guards require strong monsters as opponents. It was noticeable during tests (and it’s obvious when you think about it) that, while the strongest types of monsters are always a small minority, they are the vast majority of monsters who survive deeper into your defences, making them the most likely target of traps. In the first beta, different types of monsters could only be distinguished by the colour of their eyes, which is hard to do and hard to remember. So, we’ve made unique models for different monster types. These models are much clearer at intuitively signalling different monster strengths.

I could write a lot more about all the new jobs, items, traps and weapons, but - the release is very close! We’ve still got a lot to do, and hopefully you’ll see everything with your own eyes in less than two weeks :)

Bedankt voor het lezen!

