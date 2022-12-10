An Update from the Dev Team - First Patch Now Available

A new update for Marvel's Midnight Suns is available on Windows PC. Please make sure to restart your game to ensure that you've downloaded the latest version and continue to submit any bug reports and feedback to support.2k.com. Details include:

General

● Includes various bug fixes and adjustments to improve stability and performance

● Addresses the Hero Ops progression bug

● Fixes game crashes when attempting a manual save

● Fixes Magik standing on the chair while speaking to her in Wanda’s Room

Combat

● Capture Agent general missions will now grant 3 stars if they are completed in 3 turns (up from 2)

● Fixed tracking for multi-detonate kills against Intel Challenges

● Non-damaging knockback attacks no longer trigger Lilin Guardian's Rage

● Magik's "Reinforcements" ability will now Draw the proper card amount on Play

● Heroes will now have "Vulnerable" for correct number of turns when a "Moderate" Injury is applied

● Nest Mother should now Summon Altars at the start of each mission

● Improved hitches during specific combat actions, like Vaulting

Photo Mode fixes

● Ensure clothing settles when changing poses

● Ghost Rider's flame head effects render correctly

● Effects remain if Depth of Field is changed