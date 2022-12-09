Knights of Honor II: Sovereign Update: 1.0.1

General

• (Important) The SSRT option is now set to “None” on all graphics presets. Setting it on “high” causes severe frame rate drops, especially on 4K monitors. We are still working on other known issues, mostly related to switching resolutions, especially on multiple monitors

• Loyal mercenary squads are now free to hire for their kingdom. (The cost for hiring the entire army remains unchanged)

• Tweaked the AI behavior of army leaders in tactical battles to resolve an issue where they were being too aggressive and rushing into fights (particularly in battles when their side’s estimations are really high)

• Added a cancel button when attempting to join a multiplayer game

• Courthouse upgrade no longer requires Scribe Offices

• Tweaked AI difficulty

Diplomacy

• Lowered chance of AI signing a trade agreement or non-aggression pact after signing a truce

• War declaration against player now depends more on difficulty level.

• Excommunicated players will get attacked more often, especially on higher difficulty levels and if they are commanding large empires or have many vassals.

• Increased chance of AI honoring non-aggression pacts

• Increased chance of AI helping the player on lower difficulties if they are either their vassal or sovereign

• Decreased bonuses to vassal relationships for Germany if controlled by a player to even the odds in multiplayer campaigns

• AI is less likely to grant independence without request or reason

• AI is a bit more likely to accept players’ marriage offers

• AI unwillingness to attack you in the first minutes of the game now lasts longer for “easy” and shorter for “hard” and “very hard” difficulties

• Other minor diplomacy tweaks

Fixes

• Mouse cursor is now properly confined to the window’s bounds, when playing in exclusive full-screen mode.

• Fixed some settlements on the map starting out with incorrect visual levels

• Fixed an issue causing green tutorial highlights in places like the Royal Court to reset every time players exit a tactical battle

• Fixes to invalid resolutions being loaded, leading to rare game crashes on start-up