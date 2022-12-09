Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.21.12

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

BUG fix：

Fixed the problem of quarryman buff not taking effect in mining proficiency

Fixed the problem that fruit crops may not produce at low temperatures in high difficulty

Fixed the issue that Trading Post building may check the insurance when no insurance technology is unlocked

Fixed the problem that the building would show lack of materials after unchecking all recipes

Fixed the problem that the spacebar can control the check button and pause button at the same time

Fixed the issue of happiness and health statistics not reaching 200%

Fixed the problem that Laborer could not be searched in the Town Details

Fixed the problem that Costumes would show the durability

Fixed the incorrect payment amount when trading blueprints and seeds at the dock

Fixed the issue that Mayor Eve could increase the number of families in the Great Castle

Fixed the problem of not being able to select the option for the event "The Arrival of a Sommelier"

Fixed the problem that the supply resource list of Small Delivery Station would not be refreshed immediately

Fixed the problem that the graying style of item quantity was incorrect when setting item disable in resource interface.

Fixed the description of the achievement "Weather-Beaten"

Fixed the description of the achievement "Carefree Life"

Fixed some text descriptions and instructions in the Help

Feature adjustment：

Added new buildings: Open Deep Mine, Deep Mountain Quarry, which need to be unlocked by technology

Added upgrades for Open Mine and Mountain Quarry

Added the function for Laborer to move disable items from Marketplace back to warehouse-type buildings

Added the function for Laborer to move prohibited items to other buildings where storage is allowed

Added the function of setting the reserve quantity of items in the Town Details - Stock Management tab

Added the function of difficulty preset saving, which can save the last used custom difficulty setting

Added the function of jumping to map marker points with the keypad, if the custom keys occupy the keypad, it cannot be jumped

Added the function of making up the difference in dock transactions, which can quickly adjust the amount of silver coins

Added the function of jumping to the Town Details - Stock Management tab from the Trading Post Sell Interface

Added the function of automatically admission of immigrants in Town Hall and Great Palace

Removed the coexistence limit of Town Hall and Great Palace, the maximum number of mayors will not be stacked when coexisting

Optimized the interface memory function of the Town Details

Optimized the function of transferring animals in pasture-type buildings

Optimized the function of building upgrade, you can also click to upgrade when there is a lack of materials

Adjusted the way trade proficiency is acquired: proficiency increases according to the trade amount when the trader successfully completes trade

Adjusted the effect of Travel Light technology: 30% reduction in round-trip time when selling goods weighing no more than 50% (not valid for archives with activated technology)

Removed Toilet items

Value adjustment：

Increased recipe output from Fishing Port

Increases the stress-reducing effect of happiness and health: 3~5%

Increased the maximum number of Builder to build some buildings: 2→3

Increased the construction material of Tent: Timber*15

Adjusted the size of the Well: 33→42

Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Wine lasts: 120 → 360

Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Whiskey lasts: 360 → 120

Remodel adjustment：

Added the function of right click to delete the remodel, part of the remodel can't be deleted, and the material will not be returned by deleting the remodel

Increased the number of remodel slots for House and Interim Housing: 1→2

Added recipes for making Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven, which need to be unlocked by technology

Removed some of the technology limit of the remodel

Adjusted the type and number of remodels for some buildings

Adjusted some of the materials required for the remodel

Removed Toilet remodel

Building interface adjustments：

Added demolish button

Added display of the number of buildings of the same type

Added the function of opening closed positions by left-clicking

Added the function of closing blank positions by right-clicking

Adjusted the placement of the switch button

Optimized the display of the maximum number of positions

Optimized building durability icons

Optimized the display of the position list

Optimized interface information refresh speed

Adjusted the way building details are displayed: tips are displayed when the mouse hovers

Removed the display of the number of people with the same profession

Display adjustments：

Added attribute information of items in the Help-Item tab

Added information on the output buildings of Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven in the Help-Item tab

Added attribute information of item tips in the Resources interface

Added daily output and slaughter output information for animal tips

Added output, harvest period, and growth temperature information for seed tips

Added stress-reducing information for drink tips and food tips

Added stress-reducing information for housing-type building tips

Added information on the number of buildings built for building tips

Added mouse operation instructions for building tips, remodel tips and position adjustment tips

Increased the display of resource points in the Map interface

Added message for zeroing out the ordering interval in the Event Log

Added message about the content of event rewards in the Event Log

Added message of resource point bonus or not when building location is selected

Added message to switch models when building location is selected

Added the display of the number of items in stock in the sell interface of the Trading Post

Optimized the display of the reserved quantity of items in the sell interface of the Trading Post

Optimized the display of Economy Remodel

Optimized the display of item tips in the Town Details - Collection tab

Optimized the ground display of the Compost Plant

Optimized the display of unlocked crops and animals in the Help-Illustrated tab

Adjusted the placement of the Dismiss Deal button

Fixed the description of Tequila's stress-reducing effect

Fixed some Tutorials

Removed the tips for happiness and health values in the citizen interface

Removed the Toilet from the Help-Item tab

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

