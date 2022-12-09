Hello!
In this release, Driver4VR introduces Full Body Tracking using OSC protocol for VRChat on standalone Meta Quest. PC is only required to process body tracking and it doesn't have to be gaming or VR-ready. Of course, you need a camera.
Driver4VR update for 9 December 2022
Driver4VR 5.9.0.0 - Body Tracking with Webcam in VRChat on standalone Quest
