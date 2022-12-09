 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Driver4VR update for 9 December 2022

Driver4VR 5.9.0.0 - Body Tracking with Webcam in VRChat on standalone Quest

Share · View all patches · Build 10112944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
In this release, Driver4VR introduces Full Body Tracking using OSC protocol for VRChat on standalone Meta Quest. PC is only required to process body tracking and it doesn't have to be gaming or VR-ready. Of course, you need a camera.

Full instructions in below video :)

Changed files in this update

Driver4VR Content Depot 1366951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link