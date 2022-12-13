Core Keeper – Christmas Seasonal Event – 0.5.1.0

New Content

New Features

The Winter Holiday is here! Certain objects and biomes have now become covered in snow, including The Core and boss statues. This snow is temporary and will melt away after the seasonal event.

Seasonal Merchant. Put a Calendar in a comfortable room and he will come and visit you. The Calendar can be crafted in the Carpenter’s Table.

Little Helperlings. Feed them cooked food and they will craft you presents! Acquired from the Seasonal Merchant by trading Cookies & Milk.

Christmas variants for enemies:

Slime Blobs have become Snowhead Slimes.

Red Slime Blobs have become Carrot Slimes.

Shroomans have become Santa Shroomans.

Caveling Miners have become Gingerbreadlings.

Caveling Shamans have become Starwand Shamans.

Caveling Brutes have become Bakery Brutes.



New items

Christmas Workbench, craft decorations and furniture to bring Christmas into your home. Acquired from the Seasonal Merchant by trading Cookies & Milk.

17 new decorations and furniture.

17 new decorations and furniture.

New consumables:

Hot Chocolate.

Hot Punch.

Winter Cookies.

Fruit Bread

Winter Dinner.

New equipment and weapons:

Snowball.

Snowman Hat

Festive Hat.

Gingerbreadman Head.

Gingerbread Hood.

Gingerbread Top.

Gingerbread Pants.

New figurines (the following figurines have a chance to drop in addition to the normal figurines from the enemies, meaning that the normal versions are not replaced during the Christmas event. The new figurines can also drop from Luxury Winter Presents):

Snowhead Slime Figurine.

Carrot Slime Figurine.

Santa Shrooman Figurine.

Gingerbreadling Figurine.

Starwand Shaman Figurine.

Bakery Brute Figurine.

5 new valuables.

Fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve (or any other occasion) Comes in several colors and there’s a big one too! Can be crafted at the Christmas Workbench or acquired from Luxury Winter Presents.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Quality-of-Life

Merchants can now teleport into a room even when any player is nearby or in that room. Note that a Merchant won’t teleport while someone is currently very close to or interacting with the Merchant at its current location.

The light on electricity wires now visually reaches one tile less while still powering electricity buildings at the same distance. This makes it clearer since everything connected to a lit wire will be powered.

Art and animation:

Increased the visibility of particles from healing, poisoned or other similar effects

Added particle effects when walking on Slippery Ground Slime.

Players now snore when sleeping.

Audio:

Added honking sound effects for each type of Go-Kart.

New unique damage & destroy sound effects for grass, clay, stone, hive and turf walls.

The slime footstep sound effect now plays when walking on all types of Ground Slime.

Balancing:

Increased the drop chance of Oracle Card "Brilliance" from Ancient Crates and it can now also drop from the Large Ancient Crates.

Increased the duration of immunity buffs from cooked Blister Head, Yellow Blister Head and Rot Fish to be five minutes.

Increased the duration of the movement speed increase from cooked Spirit Veil to be two minutes.

Reduced amount of Fireflies that spawn in the Desert of Beginnings biome.

Other:

Pressure Plates are now placed on the same height as Circuits, meaning that they will appear beneath flooring and rugs.

Fixed typos in some item & condition descriptions.

Polished colors that some golden crops give when cooked as food.

Healing from sleeping in bed heals a percentage of player hp every second instead of a set amount.

Removed map colors for hoed & watered Dirt Ground.

Added a buff icon for immune to burning.

Remove encryption from character save files.

Can start the game with a specific seasonal event enabled by running the game with the -season argument.

Bug Fixes: