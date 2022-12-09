 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Timberborn update for 9 December 2022

Patch notes 2022-12-09 (experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10112871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your patience as we were resolving the game-breaking bugs introduced with yesterday’s update that forced us to roll back the game’s version. Thanks to your reports, we identified those issues and the update is now live again.

The highlight of the update is the addition of the Accept/Obtain/Empty toggle for all warehouses, piles, and tanks. Check the full patch notes linked below.

Patch notes 2022-12-08 (Experimental)

With today’s release, we’ve also made several other minor tweaks:

  • Updated the new tooltips on the top bar counters.
  • Translated the last remaining strings.
  • Fixed blurred-out good icons.
  • Fixed “seams” appearing on the water’s texture.
  • Fixed the appearance of the toggles in several places.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10112871
Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link