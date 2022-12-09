Patch notes 2022-12-09 (experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your patience as we were resolving the game-breaking bugs introduced with yesterday’s update that forced us to roll back the game’s version. Thanks to your reports, we identified those issues and the update is now live again.

The highlight of the update is the addition of the Accept/Obtain/Empty toggle for all warehouses, piles, and tanks. Check the full patch notes linked below.

With today’s release, we’ve also made several other minor tweaks: