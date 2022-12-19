 Skip to content

Fling to the Finish update for 19 December 2022

Winter Season 2022

Fling to the Finish update for 19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BRRRR it’s cold in here! The snow is falling in Fling to the Finish! While Team Jolly’s pride was damaged in last year’s loss, their holiday cheer has returned stronger than ever!

In a recent press conference, Captain Jingle passionately called out Team Snowman: “Hey snowman, I heard you had the nerve to call yourself the fastest thing on the slopes. Well let me tell you, you couldn't even beat a gumdrop in a race fair and square. In fact, I bet you couldn't even beat a string of tinsel. So why don't you step up and prove me wrong in a rematch? I'll even give you a head start. Let's see who's the real champ. And don't worry, I won't tell Frosty. He might not like to hear that his buddy is a loser.”

Looks like Team Jolly has a new definition of holiday spirit this year!

Pick a team, receive your new stickers and banners, and prove the other team wrong!

Choosing Team Snowman

  • 1 Character: Snowman
  • 5 Alternative Skins
  • Team Stickers and Banner

Choosing Team Jolly

  • 1 Character: Jolly Jingle
  • 5 Alternative Skins
  • Team Stickers and Banner

