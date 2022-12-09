[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10112769 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 14:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Added

Added (temporarily) Christmas decorations to Town, Ranch and City + set default weather on these maps to Snow (only for the holidays)

Added a new console command to see and set current weather: fm-weather. I plan to add a tool ingame to change the weather easier

Changed

Decreased wind speed in general for all weather types, as it was a bit too much. I might have decreased it too much in like Foggy and Snow, so I might tweak it a bit in the future again, but at least is less now than previously

Spend quite some time trying to avoid the Snow particles to go through the roof of houses, so they wasn't falling inside houses. However, it turned out I had to increase the collision effort so much that the game started to lag to make it work and thats not worth it. So I did the opposite and turn collision on Snow off completely, it's not a weather simulator game after all, which should leave more performance for the fireworks instead

When you set the Quality level in Settings, the "Enviroment" quality is also changed to match, so you will see a difference in clouds, fog etc. dependend on your Quality settings

Fixed

Fixed issue where Volumetric Clouds was never shown in game, no matter what weather was activated

Fixed bug where "DayNightCycleBehavior" was not triggering events map load, but a day/night cycle had to pass first. This behavior is used ex. to turn on/off lights for day and night

(Might) fixed the issue where some smoke, sometimes, was "black". I say "might" as I changed something that I think could cause it and haven't seen it since, however, I'm not 100% sure, as I wasn't able to reproduce it in the first place either, so hard to validate the fix

