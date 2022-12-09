Minor patch 0.5e

Fixed 'Speak Friend And Dig' code

You can now select and deselect additional units properly by clicking on them while holding the shift button

Hero resurrection now costs gold, as opposed to giving it to the player

Fixed catapults dealing too much damage when the wave was considered over

Mods can use custom sounds now when a wave appears

Fixed resource production slider not updating when a building is lot

Improved unit avoidance a little bit

Just so you're all aware, we're now working on the new map, the map editor, as well as trying to rework the combat system. We are not making any promises at the moment, but unfortunately this means updates can be a little slower. Of course any major game-breaking stuff we'll fix right away.