New scenario and quality of life features

While I am working on a big dense scenario (+26 more characters +3 new provinces and 14 factions ),

I didn't want to let you without some smaller updates.

The game is quite bug free now, so I can focus on adding quality of life features instead.

Please tell me what feature you want to see next.

Here are the changes in the last patch

:

The zoom-in zoom out system has been reworked. It now slows down before you jump out of the province map. And if it does, zooming in again will bring you back to the province map.

When you hover your character in the bottom bar, it now not only displays its name, but also its location.

Province capitals have now a distinctive golden icon (Province capital will be useful for futur features)

The options screen menu can now be accessed from the landing screen (useful to set the sound and the screen resolution for exemple).

A movement arrows bug from the Guizhou capital has been fixed

A new scenario

Sichuanese scrum

:

The new scenario features the wild 1920 fighting in Sichuan provinces with no less than 6 factions with important armies!

Needless to say that the situation is totally chaotic and there will be no way of doing proper province building.

I suggest you simply avoid this scenario if you are new to the game (the difficulty level for all factions is rated High or very high)

That scenario is here only as a showcase for some new factions and for one of the new provinces that will be in the next "big" scenario I am working on.

[h2]Some nice playthrough/h2] :

There have been some nice Twitch streams recently, here are the links:

by WAFIOY_Gaming

by MordredViking

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik

PS: Please, tell me what cool features you want in the game.