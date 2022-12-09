New Version Update Announcement

Adjustment:

The commander can load ships whose quality is limited by his own quality and is compatible downward. The quality of skills that commanders can carry is limited by their own quality and is compatible downward:

2.1 UR=Class S, SSR=Class A, SR=Class B, R/N=Class C. Theater privileges:

3.1 The commander can load UR ships, and the quality of the commander can load ships is improved by 1 level.

3.2. The quality of ships that can be carried by privileged commanders is increased by 2 levels.

3.3. Add a privileged commander to increase the skill quality by 1 level. Adjust the charge and discount of treasure hunt. Adjust the bonus effect of national spirit. Increase the periodic report reward of daily report, and the following rounds of reports can be given rare commander fragments. The operation mode of material synthesis is adjusted from selecting raw materials for synthesis to selecting synthetic products. Adjust the strength of urban defense forces in each theater. Adjust the names of some Shenzhou ships. [Legendary Military Port] The opening condition is changed to 30 ships.

newly added:

11. Ship atlas: 003 (Shenzhou), Ford (Citi).

12. Skip plot button added in novice stage.

13. Personal information location displays the current theater.

14. Screen direction locking function in personal information settings.

15. System guidance when synthesis, drawing decomposition, equipment and other functions are unlocked.

16. "View Details" on the big map island to observe the troops stationed on the island.

17. Display of supplementary version number on the login interface.

18. Add logout button in service selection interface.

19. Ranks: Brigadier General, Major General.

20. When a player releases a national announcement, players from the same faction will see a dedicated pop-up window.

Optimization and repair:

21. The character color will change when the number of resources is too low.

22. When time limited resource activities occur, they will appear in the resource path.

23. Optimize the zoom experience of big map.

24. Optimize the prompt of troops arriving at the island, and increase the prompt tone.

25. Optimize the model performance of training ship in combat.

26. Optimize the commander's restraint performance in the campaign mode.

27. Fix the bug that multiple players can't issue their own lords' orders.

28. Fix the bug of the Lord's command icon.

29. Fix the bug that the commander can't open the battle on Ka Island occasionally.

30. Fix the abnormal issue of receiving combat merit rewards after entering the new theater.

31. Other fragmented interface optimization, bug repair, etc.