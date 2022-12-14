Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 2.0.1!

(Updated December 15, 2022)
New Content
・New additional scenario "Episode ATEMS" is now available.
・New feature "Online Leaderboard" is now available.
Bug Fixes
・Various other issues have also been fixed.
