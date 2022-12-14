 Skip to content

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 update for 14 December 2022

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 2.0.1!

Build 10112478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated December 15, 2022)

New Content
・New additional scenario "Episode ATEMS" is now available.
・New feature "Online Leaderboard" is now available.

Bug Fixes
・Various other issues have also been fixed.

