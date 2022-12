Share · View all patches · Build 10112290 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

Around 16:00 (KST, GMT+9) today, We found a bug that causes client crash when a player enters Silverlining or Shooter Street after mission or login.

This bug has been fixed now and there'll be no extra maintenance.

We apologize with sincerity.

Thank you.