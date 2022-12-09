Update 2.21.1.101

A bug that could lead to FPS dropping to 0, freezes and lag in aircraft SB and helicopter PvE has been fixed (report 1, report 2).

ZA-35 — A bug where after switching on and off the radar animation of the antenna rotation caused it to become twitchy has been fixed.

— A bug where after switching on and off the radar animation of the antenna rotation caused it to become twitchy has been fixed. Correct lateral acceleration for the R-530F and Aspide-1A, which means 20G and 25G respectively.

