War Thunder update for 9 December 2022

Update 2.21.1.101

  • A bug that could lead to FPS dropping to 0, freezes and lag in aircraft SB and helicopter PvE has been fixed (report 1, report 2).
  • ZA-35 — A bug where after switching on and off the radar animation of the antenna rotation caused it to become twitchy has been fixed.
  • Correct lateral acceleration for the R-530F and Aspide-1A, which means 20G and 25G respectively.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

