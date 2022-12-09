 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 9 December 2022

2022/12/9_15:32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a BUG where the game could not be started in some language regions. Because I finally reproduced the BUG locally, and this time it should actually be fixed. This BUG is caused by the fact that in some languages, the use of commas and decimal points is reversed, causing the contents of the configuration table to be unreadable. If there are any friends that haven't been fixed, please let me know.

