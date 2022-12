Share · View all patches · Build 10111986 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Well, here we are again (it's always such a pleasure)

Here are the changes for version 1.0.3:

Tweaked the rocket physics to give you a small boost when grounded in normal mode (this boost is significantly smaller than the one you would get in easy mode)

Added a more in-depth explanation to easy mode

Added an explanation of rocket sweet spots to the tutorial

More patches coming this weekend! Keep on Rocket Escaping!