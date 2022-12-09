UNABLES Playtest v 0.2.0.2 available for Windows and Mac.

Hi! What’s new?

Removed the slow-motion, check out whether or not You like the gameplay better this way (and if You want it back - tell us in the survey).

New random version of prison level (1:10 chance),

Fixed bug with Ice Cream truck locator icon not disappearing,

And please do not forget to take our survey, if You haven’t yet. We’d love to know Your opinion about the game’s features. It’s anonymous, so don’t worry, You can be honest as hell.

Here’s the link to the survey: http://bit.ly/unablesform