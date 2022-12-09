 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UNABLES Playtest update for 9 December 2022

UNABLES Playtest v 0.2.0.2 available for Windows and Mac.

Share · View all patches · Build 10111883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! What’s new?

  • Removed the slow-motion, check out whether or not You like the gameplay better this way (and if You want it back - tell us in the survey).

  • New random version of prison level (1:10 chance),

  • Fixed bug with Ice Cream truck locator icon not disappearing,

And please do not forget to take our survey, if You haven’t yet. We’d love to know Your opinion about the game’s features. It’s anonymous, so don’t worry, You can be honest as hell.

Here’s the link to the survey: http://bit.ly/unablesform

Changed files in this update

Depot 2213531
  • Loading history…
Depot 2213532
  • Loading history…
Depot 2213533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link