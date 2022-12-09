C A S C A D E

_Patterns in sensate experience reinforce an illusion of continuity.

The world comes and goes, but nothing really happens.

Thought is disturbance & emotion is chaos.

Time itself seeks to appease the mind that is focused and still.

Don't think, let go!_ ✨

🧘‍♂️ Let's TRANSCEND 🧘‍♂️

We're all set for a trip to a strange new world in Cascade Vol. 1 - Armed with an automatic sub-machine gun, you're left in an abstract and fragmented world where obstacles appear out of the ether to construct the path forward. This playlists brings a fresh new set of levels with unique gameplay and aesthetic. Tough enemies fire a barrage of projectiles as you empty their health bar with your automatic making for a tight CQC style confrontation which requires you to be quick on your feet!

Two new achievements for completing and acing the playlist are also live with this update!

Shuffle Playlist

Other than that, a new "Shuffle Play" feature is included that allows you to start playing immediately from where you left off. It dynamically picks the last few levels from all unlocked playlists.

While it's not fully fleshed out, it allows users to just jump back into the game without having to make a choice on what to play if they're indifferent. A more polished version of this is something I hope to ship alongside a "Campaign" mode that will offer a more structured route through the game. The playlists will remain so they're not going anywhere.

I've also removed the grid and carousel views in the playlist menu in preparation for the campaign mode so hope you all don't miss those too much!

Joystick Sensitivity Sliders

Other than that, I've added separate sliders for controlling the sensitivity for joysticks for those of you who are using controllers and gyro. Hope this makes the experience more smooth.

I didn't get a chance to properly debug and fine tune this, so any feedback would be much appreciated!

See you on the leaderboards ✨