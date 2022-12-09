 Skip to content

Scrapping Simulator update for 9 December 2022

v0.31.3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.31.3 Is Live!

Unfortunately I have yet to be able to solve the objects turning a null Pink after Saving/Loading, though after adding the Grey Screws they are now the ones that turn null pink and no longer the Transformers, Capacitors etc - I hope to have this patched asap however there were a few bugs that needed an asap fix so I am releasing this update to fix those issues :)

Patch notes:

  • Fixed Ambient & Weather Audio Settings resetting each time loading the game.

  • Added Wave and Flowing Water SFX to the Ocean and Canal to provide a little more atmosphere.

  • Fixed not being able to use the mouse on the First Stage of the Tutorial.

  • Made it so if you are kicked out of the Scrap Yard while interacting with the Shop it now closes the Shop Panel.

  • Fixed the Object Amount Warning still popping up when Saving, as it was not referencing the universal Suggested Object limit.

  • Fixed Servers RAM Module Colliders sometimes randomly not being enabled when attaching the Server to the Disassembly Desk thus not being able to remove them.

  • Fixed Router Lid partially playing it's animation in the Start-up hangtime.

  • Updated D3ad-Mans Car to be more performant by tweaking the LOD's .

  • Updated the Scrap Yard Sign using inspiration from ScrapperManHeHe's Design.

  • Made the Scroll Bar more apparent on the Storage Bucket Management Panel.

  • Made a dark grey version of Screws to be used on Light colour objects such as the Microwave and PSU, HDD, CD & DVD Drive Sub-Parts etc.

  • Changed the Tired Blinking effect to not fully close and be somewhat transparent so to be a little less disorientating.

