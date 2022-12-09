v0.31.3 Update

Update v0.31.3 Is Live!
Unfortunately I have yet to be able to solve the objects turning a null Pink after Saving/Loading, though after adding the Grey Screws they are now the ones that turn null pink and no longer the Transformers, Capacitors etc - I hope to have this patched asap however there were a few bugs that needed an asap fix so I am releasing this update to fix those issues :)
Patch notes:
-
Fixed Ambient & Weather Audio Settings resetting each time loading the game.
-
Added Wave and Flowing Water SFX to the Ocean and Canal to provide a little more atmosphere.
-
Fixed not being able to use the mouse on the First Stage of the Tutorial.
-
Made it so if you are kicked out of the Scrap Yard while interacting with the Shop it now closes the Shop Panel.
-
Fixed the Object Amount Warning still popping up when Saving, as it was not referencing the universal Suggested Object limit.
-
Fixed Servers RAM Module Colliders sometimes randomly not being enabled when attaching the Server to the Disassembly Desk thus not being able to remove them.
-
Fixed Router Lid partially playing it's animation in the Start-up hangtime.
-
Updated D3ad-Mans Car to be more performant by tweaking the LOD's .
-
Updated the Scrap Yard Sign using inspiration from ScrapperManHeHe's Design.
-
Made the Scroll Bar more apparent on the Storage Bucket Management Panel.
-
Made a dark grey version of Screws to be used on Light colour objects such as the Microwave and PSU, HDD, CD & DVD Drive Sub-Parts etc.
-
Changed the Tired Blinking effect to not fully close and be somewhat transparent so to be a little less disorientating.
