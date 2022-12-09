v0.31.3 Update

Update v0.31.3 Is Live!

Unfortunately I have yet to be able to solve the objects turning a null Pink after Saving/Loading, though after adding the Grey Screws they are now the ones that turn null pink and no longer the Transformers, Capacitors etc - I hope to have this patched asap however there were a few bugs that needed an asap fix so I am releasing this update to fix those issues :)

Fixed Ambient & Weather Audio Settings resetting each time loading the game.

Added Wave and Flowing Water SFX to the Ocean and Canal to provide a little more atmosphere.

Fixed not being able to use the mouse on the First Stage of the Tutorial.

Made it so if you are kicked out of the Scrap Yard while interacting with the Shop it now closes the Shop Panel.

Fixed the Object Amount Warning still popping up when Saving, as it was not referencing the universal Suggested Object limit.

Fixed Servers RAM Module Colliders sometimes randomly not being enabled when attaching the Server to the Disassembly Desk thus not being able to remove them.

Fixed Router Lid partially playing it's animation in the Start-up hangtime.

Updated D3ad-Mans Car to be more performant by tweaking the LOD's .

Updated the Scrap Yard Sign using inspiration from ScrapperManHeHe's Design.

Made the Scroll Bar more apparent on the Storage Bucket Management Panel.

Made a dark grey version of Screws to be used on Light colour objects such as the Microwave and PSU, HDD, CD & DVD Drive Sub-Parts etc.