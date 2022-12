Patchnotes via Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game now has WASD movement in addition to teleporting. While moving you transfer into a phantom shadow realm where nothing can hurt you, you also can't hurt anything. It should also be noted that the game progress timer is paused while in this shadow realm, and some powerful enemies (like OSIRIS and some enemies found in higher kernel levels) can still follow you into this realm. Gravity cubes have also reduced their movement speed, and the black holes that they spawn on death now affect other enemies and the player. (This is a revert of a previous change)