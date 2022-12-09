Dransik 2.0 Launched

Hello, Dransik fans, longtime players, and new community members. Dransik began to see light around 1999 and was actively developed until 2002. The game has been kept running most of that time but not actively worked on. Today, Iron Will Games launched the first major set of changes the game has seen in 20 years. The technology, the game content, the overall progression, and the game design will all be getting a major update.

There is a brand new and completely rewritten game client. Dransik now runs on multiple operating systems (OSX and Windows for now) with modern UI controls and support for today's larger monitors. The screen can be utilized to see the glorious Dransik pixel art much better and have room for in-game UI elements to be positioned where you want them.

In addition, the starting island of Silvest has been cleaned up and refined to provide a more focused experience. Our goal here - and eventually for the rest of the game - is to ensure the quests and progression is balanced to allow those new to Dransik to have time to understand the game mechanics a bit better and gain levels in core skills so they are better equipped for venturing to the main lands.

For those who are familiar with Dransik, many bugs have been addressed in this release. Seriously, a freaking ton! There are new items that can be crafted, hunting areas have been updated and added along with new item drops. This is the first pass, with many more to follow, in creating more opportunities to craft, explore, hunt, specialize and style your play.

We will be releasing a more detailed description of the changes in each of these major areas over the next week. Once this release is out and stable, we will be providing announcements on the next set of major additions to the game and content.