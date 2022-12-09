2022.12.9update

Added a button that allows you to enter the trust information of all vassals in the house when playing vassals.
・Reduced the minimum required merit for appointing a senior vassal
・When playing vassals, immediately after being banished by a daimyo, you will serve another family.
Fixed a bug that could stop the progress of the game
・Other minor fixes
