Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 9 December 2022

2022.12.9update

Build 10111244

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a button that allows you to enter the trust information of all vassals in the house when playing vassals.
・Reduced the minimum required merit for appointing a senior vassal
・When playing vassals, immediately after being banished by a daimyo, you will serve another family.
Fixed a bug that could stop the progress of the game
・Other minor fixes

