A1.0 Patch Notes

As mentioned in the dev update, this is the last patch of the Alpha 1 stage. During this stage, we tried out many different systems and a few modes. Lots of great feedback was received and now we move on to Alpha 2 which will take a bit longer to complete.

This last version of Alpha 1 has a few new systems. In-game shop for buying new gear with money you get from chest. General actions have changed to use tools that you buy and equip. Only the Investigation mission is in this build.

There may be a few bugs that we will iron out once we find them, and enemies may act strange (getting reworked for A2) in this version.

Looking ahead the update to A2 will take longer but should be a giant step forward in polish and overall gameplay.