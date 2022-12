Emergency Maintenance (December 9, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 10111200 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy



Rangers!

Combat Arms: Reloaded will undergo emergency maintenance at December 9,2022 06:00 AM (CET) | December 8,2022 09:00 PM (PST). During the emergency maintenance access to the game will be temporarily blocked. Head over to our official channels for further updates.

[Details of emergency maintenance]

Server Instability

[Maintenance duration]

Wait until further announcement

[Compensation Content]

Flower Weapon Mystery Box X1

Riot Mystery Box X5

Winter Carnival Myst Box X5

Summer Lynx 7Days

NightMare Respawn Ticket X15

Thank you for your understanding!

Combat Arms Team