Infinimine Ver.58

-Made most scrollbars wider

-Changed how buffs are shared, now buffs share to everyone in your party instead of by radius

-Should now face boss when porting into boss fight

-Fixed Farm tier blocks not sharing to party members in party mode when player mining them is in farm tier

-Relic, Talent, Special blocks can now spawn in farm tiers

-Can now take ownership of a guild if the leader has been offline for at least 30 days, Button will appear in guild UI at the bottom if its possible

-Feature - If under current progress tier 300 and your tier increases in under an hour your gear will not degrade(Should help newer players party easier due to not having to worry about buying gear every 10 min)

-W and S no longer cause movement while chatting