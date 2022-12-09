 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 9 December 2022

Infinimine Ver.58

Share · View all patches · Build 10111166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Made most scrollbars wider
-Changed how buffs are shared, now buffs share to everyone in your party instead of by radius
-Should now face boss when porting into boss fight
-Fixed Farm tier blocks not sharing to party members in party mode when player mining them is in farm tier
-Relic, Talent, Special blocks can now spawn in farm tiers
-Can now take ownership of a guild if the leader has been offline for at least 30 days, Button will appear in guild UI at the bottom if its possible
-Feature - If under current progress tier 300 and your tier increases in under an hour your gear will not degrade(Should help newer players party easier due to not having to worry about buying gear every 10 min)
-W and S no longer cause movement while chatting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link