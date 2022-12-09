Early Access Build 1.00g Early Access Build 1.00g

Changes:
-Fixed a bug that was preventing players from using Down + Jump to drop through the ledge.
-Fixed some controllers not being able to use Element Bursts with left trigger and minimap with Select/Back/Share.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
-Fixed a bug that was preventing players from using Down + Jump to drop through the ledge.
-Fixed some controllers not being able to use Element Bursts with left trigger and minimap with Select/Back/Share.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update