Gastova: The Witches of Arkana update for 9 December 2022

Early Access Build 1.00g Early Access Build 1.00g

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Fixed a bug that was preventing players from using Down + Jump to drop through the ledge.
-Fixed some controllers not being able to use Element Bursts with left trigger and minimap with Select/Back/Share.

