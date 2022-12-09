Indirection v0.6 Released!

Hi! An update has been released for Indirection!
Changes:
- Added an epilogue to explain the story of the game.
- Added messages between each level.
- General quality of life fixes.
Here is a screenshot of one of the opening moments of the game:
