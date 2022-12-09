 Skip to content

Indirection update for 9 December 2022

Indirection v0.6 Released!

Hi! An update has been released for Indirection!

Changes:

  • Added an epilogue to explain the story of the game.
  • Added messages between each level.
  • General quality of life fixes.

Here is a screenshot of one of the opening moments of the game:

