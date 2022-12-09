Update 1.1

Hello everyone!

The game was just updated with version 1.1a



Arcane rift

New endgame zone was added, called Arcane Rift. It has a couple of respawnable bosses, which will be randomized each world respawn, two new epic tiers of armor and new resource to gather called arcane gems, which will be used for new high level enchants for rings and amulets. Enchanting can now be used to also enchant rings and amulets.

New abilities

Arcane barrage. A powerful aoe spell in arcane tree, that is influenced by arcane magic damage. Works best for huge groups of enemies.

Enchant bow. A spell that adds to magical archer archetype playstyles, can heavily increase ranged damage.

Distract. New ability in banditry tree, which is used to improve stealth playstyle for rogue characters. Can be used as passive or active ability, and will allow you to disable some of the enemies before engaging in the fight.

Faction consumables

Each faction except merchants now offers unique consumables, which should make choosing a faction more rewarding. These range from items that will add buffs to player, or companions, to items which will attack enemies around.

Gameplay changes

Power jump was removed from the game. It was a clunky and rarely used ability, and it actually made platforming harder and less responsive for characters with 4 strength, Now, instead of that, characters with 4 strength will get increased jump height and wont receive fall damage anymore.

Damage of wild darklands demons was slightly reduced

Added a counter of explored map zones in the map window, which should help players with getting explorer achievement

Druid epic set now adds attack range for flower defenders, tooltip was fixed

Experience reward for a lot of demons in darklands was decreased

Reworked VFX for mark of the blood spell

Shadowdance now knocks enemies down at the end

Added messages when you kill last boss in a dungeon

Fixes

Fixed the bugs with aoe damage of nature, ice and fire skeletons. Now it works properly.

Fixed the bug with blink and arcane master trinket

Fixed the bug with necromant prisoner quest and orc's key

Fixed the exploit with Shan-gax dialogue and 4 charisma

Balanced a volume for a couple of hit effects

Fixed hard jumps on boxes in Desert temple

Fixed death triggers in poisonous dungeon

Fixed damage passives bonuses not showing properly in skill window

Fixed bug with repeating hunting quest over and over

Fixed broken geometry for some armor and hair models

Fixed game crash with using water drain ability with green rune applied

Fixed resource tooltip staying on screen after leaving your farm

Fixed the bug with renaming companions

Fixed grass settings bug in main menu

Fixed few translation issues in options and quests

Fixed being available to join merchant faction after completing bandit quest line

Fixed few map markings for some quests

Fixed shovel requirement for ball mystery in Volflar fields

Fixed animation issue for ghouls in Darklands

Fixed few bugs with expeditions not completing

Fixed bug with elemental fury set and fire element

Fixed bug with stealth resetting armor paint sometimes

Fixed issues with enemies falling through geometry upon death sometimes

Fixed issues with targeting dead enemies near campfires

Regarding roadmap

A few people have been asking me, if I plan to release roadmap for post-release content. I have few updates planned, but I'm not sure in which order I want to approach them, and when they will be ready. I prefer to keep it vague for now, before I am 100% sure about what I'm talking about.

I've released some of my plans previously here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793614245

Most of the stuff there is still planned, so you can check it out.

