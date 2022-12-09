STRANGA SALES!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Three fantastic Stranga Games are on sale right now on Steam!

Ashina: The Red Witch

Join Ash on the journey of an afterlife time! Travel through a mysterious spirit world filled with strange creatures, interesting characters, and memorable moments! Ash must find her way back home and save her sister from the powers that be.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1259140/Ashina_The_Red_Witch/

My Big Sister: Remastered

My name is Luzia and this story is about my big sister, Sombria. Are you ready to hear it?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2118540/My_Big_Sister_Remastered/

Just Ignore Them: Brea's Story - Tape 1

On her way to cover the biggest story of her career, Brea Tena fumbles her way into a dark mysterious town called Ash Pines, the birthplace of the tragic events that took place in Just Ignore Them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1900280/Just_Ignore_Them_Breas_Story_Tape_1/

