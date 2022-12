Share · View all patches · Build 10110292 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 01:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Bugs

Fixed opponents occasionally not detecting players.

Fixed opponents standing behind other opponents instead of side stepping to get into another angle.

Fixed weapons making woosh noises with every single movement.

Opponents Gameplay Changes

Made it more difficult for opponents to trip and fall.

Made ragdoll physics a little bit smoother.