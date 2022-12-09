Aim Lab 0.98.0

Rank Relaunch

The overhaul is here! Click on the new rank widget in the lobby to start grinding on your Flicking, Tracking and Switching category ranks - these are averaged out to create your overall rank. This update includes:

A new Ranked category in the Training tab, containing nine new tasks to help you train and assess your skills!

A new progress tracker! Click on a task in the Ranked category and our new tracker will show you how close you are to the next rank in that category, plus what task score you need to achieve it.

New rank displays! Your Aim Lab rank is now displayed anywhere your username appears so you can show off your gains!

If you want to show off your rank from the old system, don't worry - you can show it off by equipping one of the new OG rank titles.

We'll be updating ranks and ranked tasks seasonally, so stay tuned!

We've launched a brand new social hub designed to heighten both your gaming and training experiences! Introducing [Aimlabs.com!](aimlabs.com) Featuring free game-specific courses from your favorite pros, content from top coaches and players, sharing your own Aim Lab replay and more. This update includes:

Player profiles highlighting some pretty cool data, including 1v1 win ratios, last weapon used, streaks and other play activity. Click your avatar in the top right on Aimlabs.com to go check out your page!

Hovering over usernames on leaderboards in Aim Lab now pulls a mini profile where you can see their rank, send them a friend request, or view their profile on Aimlabs.com to see their replays and history.

You can also share your replays to your Aimlabs.com profile directly from your result screen in Aim Lab! Just click on "Share on Aimlabs.com" after finishing a task.

We have a LOT more to come here, so keep an eye out!

Together with our new free experiences on Aimlabs.com, we're announcing the release of a premium membership granting you access to a brand new training experience inside Aim Lab, Aimlabs+ Built specifically for our VALORANT players (with more games slated to come soon.) This release includes:

Run It Back: Personalized tasks generated from VALORANT deaths. By using VALORANT StatCenter you'll be able to review your matches and pick deaths from your Competitive and Unrated matches to generate tasks in Aim Lab.

Use Practice mode to activate Crosshair Placement and Movement Accuracy visualizations in game. Perfecting these two core skills is a fundamental step in becoming better at VALORANT, and with real-time visualizations, you’ll be able to hone your good habits and improve your consistency.

Integration with your Riot account, showing you personalized training based on your in-game trends and an analysis suite so you can compare in-game and Aim Lab improvement.

New 1:1 VALORANT maps to train your in-game skills, also available FOR FREE in Creator Studio as map templates.

Trend-based training to target your weaknesses.

Across all tasks played, you’ll be analyzed with game-specific advanced metrics, such as a crosshair placement score and a movement accuracy score that assesses how often you fire while still moving.

Share your progress through a fully customizable player card, containing an overall score that is based on your game-specific metrics in Aim Lab.

SSO Login and Account Creation

We've added a convenient new way to create and log in to your account through Single Sign On!

Create an account through Discord, Gmail, Twitch or Apple, with more to come.

If you have an existing account, you can also link it to one or more of the above options.

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!