Weekly update 2

I'm continuing to work on a movement. In this update I changed aceleration for movement. No more slowdown at the start of a movement. Hopefully you would like this change!

Full list of changes:

Changed movement (again)

Added weak point for laser beam

Fixed bug with weak point not working in Arena Mode

Added "More time to get a reroll" perk

Added "Picking "No Buff" adding +1 damage" perk

Deleted "Weapon switching boost basic speed" perk

This week I don't really have the time to properly work on more updates so hopefully I can add more stuff before a New Year. Thank you for playing my game and helping to improve it.