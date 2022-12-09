 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 9 December 2022

Weekly update 2

9 December 2022

I'm continuing to work on a movement. In this update I changed aceleration for movement. No more slowdown at the start of a movement. Hopefully you would like this change!

Full list of changes:

  • Changed movement (again)
  • Added weak point for laser beam
  • Fixed bug with weak point not working in Arena Mode
  • Added "More time to get a reroll" perk
  • Added "Picking "No Buff" adding +1 damage" perk
  • Deleted "Weapon switching boost basic speed" perk

This week I don't really have the time to properly work on more updates so hopefully I can add more stuff before a New Year. Thank you for playing my game and helping to improve it.

