Hey guys. Been a while, but I've got some changes here for you.

Enemy changes. This one may be confusing for the first few runs... I added two new enemies. A third final boss, and a new tier 2 enemy (as this tier was long and had the least diversity). The confusing part? I actually took the enemy that gave you +1 to your hits sometimes and put those on the new enemy. I took the old art from that guy and put it on the new one. It just felt right thematically, but I apologize for the confusion that may cause initially.

That is the biggest change for sure, but I have a number of smaller things in here as well. Some of these may be tweaked or reverted or updated, if you strongly disagree with anything here come let me know in the discord or on steam and I'll take everything into consideration.

Some minor visual tweaks. I added a new type of visual reminder for the new enemy as well as for the red dragon's limit 3 turn. I also added a couple teeny tiny enemy sprite tweaks for special turns.

Hearty Breakfast has a 1 turn cooldown now. Why...? Well, I had an infinite move combo a while back and realized I definitely could have generated 1000 moves and full healed eventually with breakfast (if I had the patience). I actually tested removing healing tiles entirely, and that may still happen, but I ended up going here with it for now.

In a similar vein, the Witch now prevents all healing. This is another stab at reducing grind potential.

On a related note, Grimoire is now once per combat. I recently had a run where I got a grimoire in the first tier of enemies and decided to try grinding it. I didn't like the results. I know there are scenarios it is possible, and douse existing will always allow some niche corner grind build, but my goal is to make it not feel like it is reliably a go to strategy. Once in a blue moon if you are on the lookout for it, fine. This again had several iterations and is not exactly locked in.

Backtrack additions. Well, first of all, I changed +BT/MV tiles to use those abbreviations more consistently to allow easier searching in the lattice. Bury now gives +1 BT. Bone Darts now gives +1 BT. Double Swing now gives +2 BT. Bone Darts now offers some way out if you go all in on it. Bury giving 1 BT not only makes it more appealing in the Lattice, but also gives it some neat little plays in combat even if you have nothing good to drain, and Double Swing was just kinda bad. Some of this is in response to people clamoring for more BT. Well, here's a little bit more.

I also fixed the funky animation on using the home tile if you've changed its art. Super Excavator achievement was minorly bugged and has been fixed (I think there was another that went off a bit prematurely as well, but I didn't make a note, so yeah).

I've enabled tokens in the labs. It should give you the tokens for beating the bosses but not touch your normal streak.

That's all I wrote down, I'm sure other minor changes snuck in, I haven't been very vigilant with my patch notes. Probably a few bugs joined us as well- let me know if you find any or if I missed a huge one that makes the game unplayable!

1classydude