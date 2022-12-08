Farworld Updates Alpha1-1a to 4b

Share · View all patches · Build 10109873 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Pioneers! Please check over the documentation from the last few months of updates. Newest updates are always at the top here!

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4b

Fixed issue that would lead to hangs when respawning and/or traveling

Improved Tiger collisions to avoid snagging

“Colonists need weapon” notification now hidden

Fixed issue with bluebird corpse floating

Fixed mob spawner counting faction members on other planets to determine tiers

Mobs no longer spawn if players are not present on a planet

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4a

New mob spawning logic – the game will now scale the tier and amount of mobs it spawns near a colony based on the population and weapons in a colony

A tooltip on the Colony display now shows some information about enemies spawned in the world when Creative Mode is on

Food consumption rate limit when clicking is now slightly slower

The font shaders were updated to allow more font variety for translations; experimental language support is also enabled, but only English is officially supported. Non-English translations are incomplete and unproofed!

Squad display and colonist lists should now show current information about all colonists, pets and teammates in your faction, as well as filter them per-planet, even if they walk in and out of frame of your client

Zones on planets are now called Sites

Bat graphics updated

“Clear All Save Data” now clears server saves and options as well

Fixed issue that could cause games to break when restoring a save after entering the dropship

Fixed issue with character arms being down when holding large objects overhead

Fixed several issues related to traveling between Z-levels

Fixed issue that caused bullets from other Z-levels to appear at the origin in your current Z-level

Fixed a long standing issue that caused creatures to hit players excessively, causing instant kills; there is now a cooldown enforced between successive hits

Fixed gems and crystals dropping nothing when mined

Creature damage multiplier issues fixed

Misc performance improvements

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3o

Known Issue: Planting in multiplayer can lead to some benign animation glitches for other clients that are resolved with a restart

Known Issue: In multiplayer, NPCs and other players in the colony list and menus may not sync unless they are nearby or on the same planet; fix is still a work in progress

Fixed issue that could cause the mainframe not to generate in the underground factory

Fixed underground factory showing deep underground on the minimap

Fixed issue that prevented the player from warping to the factory from the minimap with Creative Mode on

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3n

Fixed repeating exception in multiplayer related to facility activities

Fixed issue that could cause scene NPCs to break dropship transitions

Fixed issue that would cause the player to revive in place instead of respawning if they died on a different planet than their spawn

Fixed issue that could cause an occasional hang on respawn

Fixed issue that could break respawning if the player sets their spawn to a bed in a dropship

Fixed exception when opening the character customizer UI in the multiplayer menu

Clear All Saves button now clears all single player and server saves, as well as the unity PlayerPrefs

Fixed exception that could occur when the game tries to connect to Steam during Steam’s weekly maintenance

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3m

Fixed issue with toppling plants causing exceptions for clients traveling between worlds

Fixed issue with underground factory blocks allowing light to pass through

Fixed issue that allowed the starting drop pod to crash in the underground factory

Several fixes to address objects/entities bleeding through Z-levels/worlds

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3L

Fixed issue that would cause a full stockpile to be incorrectly selected as a haul destination if it was closer or higher priority than a stockpile with space left

Fixed issue that could cause the underground facility to be missing chunks upon reloading

Fixed issue that caused the host’s screen to go black when hosting without first entering the character customizer

Underground factory now only spawns on the starter planet

Updated headings in tabbed menu (Map, Tasks, Colony, Profiles)

Fixed several issues related a desync between client and player depending on the order that Z-levels are encountered

Fixed issue where witnessing a dropship traveling in multiplayer makes your client player travel as well

Fixed issue where the internal door on spaceship was launching players upwards

Fixed issue with NPCs from other Z-levels sometimes peeking through the world

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3k

Fix issues with character customizer UI pose; certain outfits not displaying

Recenter startup dialog

Fix missing void background in Z-levels

Fix weird lighting when disembarking from ship

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3j

It’s now possible to place foreground blueprints on top of background blueprints

It’s now possible to place blueprints supported by other blueprints, not only physical blocks

Implemented level/skill based scaling of cooking speed, crafting speed, mining speed, movement speed, shooting accuracy, hauling speed, planting speed

NPCs now have variance in their walk speed which prevents them from exactly mirroring each other when pathing

NPCs are now slightly less noticeably bad at aiming

Research UI now displays the status of the idle research AI

Misc improvements to Steam Generator UI; rebalanced burn duration for coal and hydrocarbons

Created new Character Editor submenu for customizing your player in SinglePlayer and Multiplayer modes. Added support for the game modes

Updated Galaxy view and planet shading

Miscellaneous character customization UI fixes

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from reviving other NPCs using a medkit

Fixed issue that prevented dropship doors from opening in MP, requiring a reconnect to leave

Fixed issue where coming back to a world with a dropship would lead to invisible entities

Fixed issue that caused a long hauling loop when supplying generators with fuel

Fixed issue that caused NPCs not to deposit materials in blueprints even though they’re in range

Fixed display issues with the power indicator on blocks in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that caused certain blueprints to be built in the background after toggling FG/BG

Fixed an issue that allowed certain items to exist with a stack size of 0, causing ghost items that can’t be picked up

Fixed issue that caused slowdown while loading and playing depending on the number of humanoid models active in the world

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3i

Fixed issue with clicking and dragging currency in multiplayer, causing currency to disappear

Certain creatures now have corpse haul frames

Fixed issue where the parallax would go fully black while still on the surface

Updated shader of the galaxy map UI

Dropship now has music

Updated art on low tech smelter, yurt, combat visor, pilot helmet, gas mask

Kitchen is now unlocked by default

Character customization UI is now available when you start a new game in Single Player, and from the Join Game dialog in Multiplayer (will be added as interstitial screen later)

Mining, cutting trees, planting, harvesting, healing others, shooting, crafting, hauling now grant XP

Specialization bar now hidden when there’s nothing to unlock for that specialization

Experimental multi-build/multi-haul

Characters are no longer all white (but they still have blue eyes!)

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3h

Fixes for aforementioned known issue with respawning

Fix a few remaining meats being classified as ore

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3g

Reduce max wander range for NPCs to 12 blocks from the reference point (less than 1 screen)

Misc. fixes to pathing when hauling/mining

Cooking, Butchering, Researching now generate XP

Update food item recipes/unlocks

Toggle All UI button is now also in the Debug Menu

Misc. fixes to underground facility generation

Fixed issue where underground facility mainframe wouldn’t work in multiplayer

Dropship now spawns in the hangar next to the mainframe room

Reduced cost of unlocking the dropship

Tentative fix for several issues with ghost entities relating to hauling, downed states

Known issue: Respawning can cause exceptions which will result in the character appearing stuck lying on the ground in the location where they died.

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3f

Tentative fix for warping NPCs, ice skating NPCs, ghost NPCs

Fix for issues with screen wipe effect and larger resolutions

Fixed (actually this time) multiplayer spawns happening too close to the wall of death

Additional progress on XP gain mechanics and networking of stats; profile skill XP bars added

Temporary disabling of char editor UI

Fix for NPCs not using their guns when they could

Improvements to NPCs building from ladders and building vertically above yourself

Fix for repeating beeps when a colonist gets hungry

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3e

Fixed long-standing issue where returning to the main menu at least once before starting or joining another game would permanently cause mouse clicks to “go through” UI buttons (order buttons, etc)

Research bench can now be powered to generate some research passively

Power generation is now accessible (Steam generator) so the research bench can be powered immediately

Fixed a few issues with lingering tooltips or tooltips not showing unless a tooltip from another dialog is first displayed

Current research can now be completed immediately through the debug menu buttons

WIP Character editor in game setup screen; you can select your character’s haircut and body type (Note: not functional in Multiplayer; also, skin color not functional, everyone will be white for a bit longer, sorry!)

Ensured the spawn is closer to the center of the map in Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that could cause invisible mobs or appeared to cause misreported damage/deaths from mobs not on screen

Fixed lingering notifications about player bleeding which could lead to confusion (Note: There is currently a known issue that may cause hunger notifications to beep; just feed your colonists properly!)

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3d

Misc fixes to parallax cave biome transition

Misc improvements to player animation loops

Fixed broken animations for some katanas

Fixed missing icons for melee weapons

Restricted laser sights to certain weapons

Initial implementation of XP gain (WIP) with a nifty level up animation effect

Pets are now displayed in the colony screen (Note: Still a known issue where Weenie cannot be recruited in Multiplayer)

Using currency items in hotbar will stash them in your wallet

Vendors now generate in the world, including Hat Blackman’s Murder Emporium and Weenie’s Food Wagon

Added cult robes and a bunch of food items

You can now see the universe seed for the current game in the universe json file of your save folder, by going into the debug menu (F6, must be enabled in game setup), or by typing /getseed in the chat box

Temporarily disabled worm, snake, silkslug, shell pending better collision/visual effects

Bandages can now be crafted at the start with cloth or plant fibers, and ferns drop salve

Armorer is now Armory; the specialist NPC is now called Weaponsmith, and no longer has tailor workbench research as a prerequisite

Yurt is now available in the starting pod (Single player)

Added status icons above players and NPCs for bleeding, hypothermia and starvation

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3c

Fixed bug that allowed certain specialist NPCs to craft recipes that are not yet unlocked

Fixed Unity Splash Screen

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3b

Hotfix for flying creatures causing spiraling CPU usage on clients

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-3a

Added specializations for Chef, Tailor, Armorer NPCs

Fixed issue that caused NPCs to get stuck at facilities while trying to craft

New Death screen with death reason

Fixed multiple issues related to the death screen and disconnecting/reconnecting while dead in multiplayer

Player no longer auto-respawns from the death screen

Known issue: Sometimes, invisible creatures kill you.

Added number indicators below hotbar

Removed Hunt orders

Removed tutorial messages

Added a bunch of knives, katanas and melee weapons

Fixed issue that caused new players to spawn far from the faction spawn point

Updated the factory setpiece to make use of Z-doors as a proof of concept

Added Sludge Mushrooms to the Sludge biome

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-2e

Hotfix for issues with multiplayer connectivity

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-2d

Hotfix for issues with resuming a saved game

Hotfix for issues with multiplayer connectivity

Fixes to afflictions, downed state, problems with saving while a NPC is downed

Certain enemies will now cause bleeding when they hit a NPC or player

Added trees to the fungal biome

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-2c

First version with official support for multi-planet travel in multiplayer; it should now be possible to quit and rejoin the game from any planet, spaceship or tent

Map markers now clear between z levels.

Fixed currency test button: no longer gives you free money.

Updated Biome generation to enforce a minimum and maximum width for each biome, and prevent repeats

Rendered it impossible for the starter planet to be entirely covered in ice

Added wood drops to ice trees to enable a way to build regardless of where a player starts at. Also increased the chance for ice trees to spawn.

Implemented various new vegetables to different biomes

Updated player character graphics and outfits to new dimensions/updated design

Added wandering npcs to the world at the start so exploration can yield colonists immediately instead of having to wait for events

Additional improvements to mood, skills, specialized jobs, etc

Armorer Specialist NPCs now unlock pools of items for crafting: Grenadier, Techgunner, Gunner

New crafting recipes for several weapons

Research changes for power: power is unlocked by research and starts with steam power (from coal).

Plasteel Ingot recipe now takes longer relative to steel ingot/other ingot recipes

Hydrocarbon research path (any route) instead of just shale now is part of the flamethrower recipe unlock

Fixed bugs related to NPCs standing/walking around after death

NPC emote rotation upgraded with more thoughts and more critical ones showing first

Colonist panel always shows NPC mood and thought emotes plus expanded tooltips

Double click on NPC under colony label opens their profile

Holding E down to add materials and build blueprints will continue with any blueprints within 3 blocks of the player

Block break model fix in multiplayer: now random cracks wont stay permanently in the world.

NPC raiders in multiplayer no longer are only armed with picks and axes: they now pull from the same pool as single player weapons for raiders.

Fix for multiplayer research notifications and completion of research items in colony data.

Decreased odds of Beasts (Tigers) spawning (Rare Day Spawns)

Fixed idle sounds on Blue birds and Bee enemies playing only once when idle

New Order +10 button for Facility menus

New, consistent styling for Facility and Resource Outpost menus

Removed / changed “Facility” Search pool to better reflect furniture items and other placeables on toolbench/other facilities

Fix in multiplayer for facilities window staying open when the block is destroyed by some other source.

Changed manual crafting at facilities: now players can simply work the facility line the same as npcs do.

New pause menu button to save, quit, and exit the game (“Exit to DOS”)

Bugfix to prevent opening of facilities that have no recipes, new label indicator to show as such (“(No recipes)”)

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-2b

Fixed pathing issue that had a tendency to cause construction orders to stall

Fixed torch placement preview sprite

Draggable blueprints can be placed repeatedly instead of needing to be reselected

Ladder and platform blueprints can now be dragged

Reordered blueprints and categories

Most facilities that used to be available at the start are now gated behind research

Increased amount of rations found in crash wreckage

Increased rarity of manseal

Added Desert Boar to desert spawns

Added Petrified Forest to desert planet (WIP)

Updated UI of facilities to dim orders list when no order exists; also reworded buttons Add Bill / Manual Craft buttons to Place Order / Craft

Torches and campfires now disintegrate and drop coal after a bit over 24 hrs

Acid Crystals are now dropped by some surface creatures again – used to research Acid for electricity

You may now find Sulfur Ore which can be refined into Acid as well

Added a 3 day delay before Raids can start instead of just 24 hours

Disabled wandering out for raiders guarding an outpost

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-2a

Can you find the Weenie? It’s a pet dog. It’s trapped in a basement. It’s waiting for you. It’s not far from the spawn.

Added Igloo setpiece

Misc improvements to abandoned shipbuilding facility generation

Colonist profiles now include a specialization which reflects on their skills; Buddy is now a Best Friend instead of an Administrator

Added several backstories

Player can now craft all recipes (there are no more recipes that only NPCs can craft)

Added Desert Scorpion

Re-added Boar based on the Ice Boar

Re-added Silicoid

Added a wallet holding space credits of some kind to the inventory; these will become useful when trading with NPCs/merchants is implemented

Improved hitboxes/animations/behaviors of creatures: Manseal, Crabclaw, Frogish, Mole, Rockadillo, Snake, Worm, Bee, Bluebird

Fixed issue that caused certain setpieces to get reset/corrupted every 6-7 minutes, resulting in floating furniture and broken containers

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1h

Added Desert Bunker, Ice Tower setpieces

Hotfix for starter planet being set to Desert instead of Ice/Tundra

Improved handling of enemy collision matrix to better manage which enemy types can initiate combat when they encounter each other in the wild

Increased likelihood of starting in plains or near plains

Improved hitboxes/animations of creatures: Frogish, Crabclaw, Mole, Worm, Snake, Scoon

Updated implementation of mood effect tooltips

Added hypothermia related mood effects

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1g

NEW! Colonists now have moods that can be affected by a few factors, such as discomfort

NEW! Colonists now generate with skill levels in certain areas that can be leveled up and will affect work performance

NEW! Colonist profiles (F5) allow you to see more in-depth information about colonists, including backstories, traits, skills, mood and afflictions

NEW! Doorways to other worlds/levels are now possible. You can now find the Yurt item in some loot chests and use it as a shelter by entering through the door after placing it.

NEW! The “Coming Soon” screen is now gone, and the Ancient Facility will now spawn a spaceship you can use to travel to the second planet (Desert Planet). Use the cockpit to travel to another zone on the same planet, or to another planet. Everything you bring into the ship will be transported with you to the other planet.

Note: Interplanetary travel is still disabled/incomplete in multiplayer.

Note: There are two steps to get the ship; repair the facility, then spawn a dropship. Each has a material cost associated.

Fixed movement issues on Snake, Rockadillo

Fixed issue that caused generic meat to be incorrectly counted in recipes, allowing unlimited crafting

Reduced performance issues caused by having many torches or other heat-generating objects packed in close proximity near players and NPCs

Reduced performance issues related to player and NPC movement causing excessive recalculations when moving near any collider or trigger

Reduced performance issues caused by a bug that could cause loading cascades when attempting to look up blocks in an unloaded chunk

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1f

Fixed issue that would cause cursor and crosshair to be magnified too much

Updated gun crosshair graphic

Added Desert Oasis terrain to Desert planet, plus more vegetation (Date palm, Baobab, etc)

Fixed issue with crabclaw corpse/butcher drops

Fixed issue with cave biomes interfering with the surface parallax

Fixed misc. issues with plant positioning and generation

Reduced flexibility on laser sights to prevent them from looking crooked if the aiming point is not aligned with the barrel

Separated new and existing biomes into Tundra Planet and Desert Planet

Added Rations to replace food in initial crashed droppod

Fixed issue that caused UI above NPCs to be flipped when carried

Fixed issue that caused incorrect carrying position while sliding

Fixed issue with weapon reload animations

Fixed incorrect reload time on several weapons

Fixed movement issues on Mole, CrabClaw and Scoon

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1e

Fixed issue that caused hauling orders not to run

Fixed issue that caused all bullets to have splash damage

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1d

New round of work on Manseal; now shows emotes and slides around

Experimental planet switching: F11; many technical improvements to multiple world and room support. NPCs are multi-world aware and can travel using nodes such as portals and doors in the background (Debug items only)

Updated post-processing to add fog that varies based on time of day and environment

Fog and Bloom toggles are now available in Options

Firearms now have laser sights with visible beams

Flashlights now illuminate fog

Improved blizzard to add thick blowing snow

Added Ice Boar

Ice decor now spawns more abundantly

Creature spawning has been overhauled to prevent creatures from spawning in unwanted positions or encroaching on blocks

Fixed various issues that could prevent the underground from getting populated with mobs as you explore

Mobs will no longer spawn in lit indoor areas

Underground spawning tables have been updated

Misc. fixes to worm, manseal

Improved glow of Frogish attack animation

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1c

Updated ambient sound system

Guns now spawn already loaded

Foliage now generates in ice biome

Fixed issue that caused slots to have leftover ghost items after being hauled out of a facility

Various updates to creature death animations

Updated tiles; metal table, tall grass, platforms, wood panels

Added Manseal

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1b

H can now be used to whistle once again

Updated tabs in Build menu

Separated walls into foreground and background tabs in Build menu

Added Power category to Build menu

Walls and background wall blueprints can now be placed by dragging lines and rectangles respectively (shift for freehand)

Colonist screen (F4) now shows thought bubbles and a glossary

Added Mole

Added sounds for door lock/unlock

Added Ice Biome (WIP)

Updated Buddy dialog lines to include more action items

Added Polar Gear

Improved previews for placing walls/backgrounds

Fixed issue that could cause flying creatures to remain frozen in the air

Fixed issues with syncing of colony events in multiplayer

Fixed issues with serialization of setpieces that could cause saves to break

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-1a

New and improved background parallax system; includes new starry sky and aurora at night, as well as scrolling clouds

Characters now have slightly smaller heads (GoldenEye64 Big Head Mode disabled)

Added ability for NPCs to check if a path is dangerous before proceeding with most jobs

Added ability to lock doors to NPCs by hovering with the mouse and clicking the lock icon

Lines in the facility crafting menu will now expand to reveal two buttons to choose between adding a work order or crafting manually

Adjusted resource yield of various blocks and associated recipes (Raw materials; wood, stone chunks, ores) as well as stack sizes to make the cheapest recipes better balanced

NPCs now roam around when idle; they will wander out of the colony during the day but head back before bed time

Newly recruited NPCs will automatically try to roam towards your colony’s unoccupied beds or towards your facilities until a bedroom is assigned to them

Jobs (F3) screen updated to include more details + legend; new checkmark icons

Added new Colonists (F4) screen containing at-a-glance information about your colonists

New creatures: Crystal Snake, Scoon, Blue Bird, Frogish, Rockadillo, Silkslug

Updated: Bee, Weenie (pet)

You can now pet the dog, also pick up the dog and have the dog hold items for you in its little backpack

Bullets now whizz by audibly

Bullets now pass through one way platforms

Ensured dropped item backpack uses Ctrl+Click shortcut; removed alternate Ctrl+Click functionality in dialogs that don’t have a target inventory

Block placement now has a limiter (about 10 blocks/second)

Reduced the occurrence of cave shafts near the surface

Added (placeholder) tooltips to various controls, including command palette buttons

Added debug menu function to disable Chunk updates

Colonists’ bed assignments are now cleared when they die

In Return fire mode, squad NPCs will now attack any enemy targeted by another squad NPC

Plasteel Wall is now unlocked by Plasteel Fabrication research

Fixed issue with stockpile notifications stopping after 1 minute instead of starting after 1 minute

Fixed issue that could break stockpiles and other facilities if they were shot with certain weapons, like lasers

Fixed multiple issues involving ladders and movement that involves falling onto a ladder or wall climbing from a ladder

Fixed issue with range check failing when NPCs try to heal others with a medkit

Fixed various issues with overzealous or excessive timeouts for hauling items from stockpiles

Fixed issue with NPCs failing to cross 1 block wide floor gaps

Fixed issues that could cause path tests to stockpiles to return incorrect results and cause hauling jobs not to start

Fixed more issues that could cause the endgame setpiece not to fully draw

Fixed issue that caused issues with the cursor and aspect ratio when displaying on a monitor with an aspect ratio that isn’t 16:9

Fixed wildlife spawners to ensure limits are tracked and respected

Fixed an issue that would cause saves to break when reloading

