Patch Notes - Windows Only

Good day!

I apologize for the time between the latest update and now.

This patch contains a ton of new features, quality of life improvements, and game system changes. Although this patch doesn't introduce too many new assets, it does introduce very big changes to the underlying mechanics -- the goal is this will allow for much more impactful changes in the future, and I'm excited to start working on them!

High level feature changes:

Mutation Tree:

The new Mutation Tree replaces the old Mutation system, which allows for much greater character customization and more functionality improvements. If you've every played a popular ARPG with one of these, you'll understand :)

Mutation Points are unlocked by leveling up your Mutation Tier, which is accomplished by completing stages. The further you get in a run, the more bonus experience you'll receive.

The game now features stages, instead of a singular level with infinite monsters. As you progress through each stage, you'll gain a portal to the next one, featuring tougher enemies. Leaderboards are now computed on the highest stage completed in the shortest time. Good luck! Damage Types

I've completely overhauled the gameplay mechanics, and there are now multiple different damage types. You can access various stats via the Mutation Tree or via items which allow you to customize your characters!

Character Keystones

Each character starts with a unique keystone, giving them each unique gameplay opportunities.

Fixed layout generation

Still a work in progress, but level layout generation is much more predictable now.

Physics & Knockback

Characters and monsters are now physically simulated, so they can be knocked back, slowed, etc via mechanics in game.

Projectiles have a maximum travel distance Many UI improvements, full controller support.

... and much more.

Please note that due to the many many changes in game, this patch will use a new save file. 0.3.x saves are not being deleted, but they will be unused going forward.

I'll leave the rest for you to check out in game!

Happy leaderboard chasing!

zediven