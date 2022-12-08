Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.10.1.1) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.1.1 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update that fixes several bugs and issues reported by players.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug where captain dies when you save while controlling a crew member on a different map.

Fixed a bug that would consume a whole stack when installing from hands/drag slot.

Fixed a bug that prevented stack count from being visible in slotted items.

Fixed a bug that prevented stacks from being slotted in some cases.

Fixed a bug that failed to drop an entire stack from a slot via context menu.

Fixed a null exception when dropping a stack from a slot onto a partial stack in the grid.

Fixed a bug that could cause ghost items if a stack was added to a partial stack in a slot without enough room.

Fixed a bug that caused ghost inventory item in grid if it was placed into a stack with no remainder.

Fixed a bug that caused ghost items if context-dropping an item from a hand slot.

Added a loading progress indicator to Ship Editor when using Crewsim button.

Fixed a bug where Barter Zones tried to load CO with missing save data.

Fixed a bug in Trader UI where using Toggle All on liquid container makes sale fail, but then adds 1 water to the container

Fixed a bug in kiosks showing incorrect prices in "Other Items" player isn't holding.

Changed tote bags and backpacks so they can no longer fit toolboxes inside them.

Fixed a bug where buying back a barter zone item can turn it invisible.

Fixed a bug where bought items were sometimes not showing up in zones.

Fixed a bug causing items to disappear/reappear after multiple purchases from multiple vendors on multiple maps before coming back to the player ship.

Several of the bugs fixed in this patch involve captain and crew being on different maps. One bug caused the captain to die instantly and/or ship to decompress if the game was saved while controlling crew. Others caused items in zones to appear or disappear after various purchasing and selling actions.

Another batch of bug fixes involved items in stacks. Everything from the basics, like slotting items in stacks failing, to edge cases, like dropping a full stack from a slot into a partial stack on the floor throwing errors, were fixed. Plus, stacked items in hand slots will no longer all disappear when one is used to build something.

Finally, a range of changes fixed sundry bugs and other issues. The ship editor now shows a loading bar when testing a ship via CrewSim. Toggle All no longer causes weird liquid duplication bugs. Toolboxes cannot nest inside backpacks and totes anymore. And other such fixes.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC