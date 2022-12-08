 Skip to content

MareQuest update for 8 December 2022

1 Full Week of Mares

Share · View all patches · Build 10109672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks mare enthusiasts for the warm welcome of MareQuest to steam! Over the course of the past week all of you have helped identify quite alot of bugs which I tried to resolve as quickly as possible. Fortunately, the last few days have been more stable and now it's time to break things again!

With this most recent update I have revamped a few features to (hopefully) be more stable, fix some bugs, and most importantly. Add BOOPS!!!

Pressing shift while standing will now allow you to boop! There will now spawn scunch-faced mares in the world for you to boop and befriend! Enjoy!

As always, please let me know if there are any issues. Preferably in the #bug-report channel of the discord: https://discord.com/invite/hueYuTRf6z

I will also be posting the OST on YouTube tonight! So stay tuned for that if you're archaic and listen to music on YouTube like I do! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQNUvucQtCeWU1BurvxJIA

