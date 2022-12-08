Patch Notes 9.12.2022 AGAINST ALL ODDS

Bugs with Achievements:

Dualwield Unlocked

Chapter4 Unlocked

Book Worm

Bugs Ingame:

Enemies in the first levels nerfed: The Misfits do less damage to player and Guard Patrols don't detect you as easily without a gun.

Player fist hit hitbox changed so hitting enemies is easier. You don't have to run toward them in order to damage them.

Alarm sound no longer plays during Pause.

Shotgun Gunners don't shoot you as soon as they see you. There is now a slight delay.

Some alchemy stations have been moved in the right place. (level 28).

If you have no cooldown on Pills and also have the Cheat Death talent. Your Cheat Death icon will automatically be moved to the Pill icon slot.

There might still be some small issues, but nothing game breaking should be present.

If you do encounter some bugs or issues and you would like to notify us. Please send an email to: twentyfive.crimson@gmail.com

25 Crimson,

Docrage