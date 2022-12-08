Roaming Titans! plus Silk Sail, boat improvements and lots more

v0.5.67

-Setup Wandering Turtle Titans in the world. They will attack you if you get too close and will run away from a fight if they are not trapped in a Titan Cage.

-Made Titans attack a Titan cage pillar if they don’t have a player target nearby. They will attack until they can escape the cage.

-New Silk Sail blueprint for faster sailboat movement has been added to the world, plus some supporting silk thread and fabric objects in a few rare places.

-Increased boat buoyancy logic and wave logic

-Boat movement forward improvements mean boats can now jump off of waves and float on the water more accurately and smoother while moving

-Reduced player health earned from level ups and spent skill points. Updated the health bar to show additional heart precision

-Increased Golem health and adjusted their spawn logic and damage

-Increased Titan Beam and Melee damage

-Made Blue Crystal Boars more aggressive and gave animals the ability to run while in attack mode

-Updates to some missions to align with the new Roaming Titan feature and story adjustments

-Foam and water now render shadows on them

-Improved cannonball flight trail so it looks better and stays around for much longer

-Setup Green Jelly slime movement sfx

-Improved cloud meshes

-Misc system improvements based on user reports and testing

-Fixed backpack light physics interacting with water physics incorrectly

-Updated cannon reticle reload ui so it correctly turns off when you unmount while mid reload

-Setup localization for tutorial popups

-Setup localization for dropped items

-Adjusted various audio volumes

-Setup a basic campsite for the first island archaeologist to help attract new users to the area

-Improved main menu button click noise logic to not play on false positives to reduce the amount of clicking noise happening

-Additional misc Localization setup

-Made Black Stone walls immune to Titan Beam damage