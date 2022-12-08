 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 8 December 2022

Roaming Titans! plus Silk Sail, boat improvements and lots more

Share · View all patches · Build 10109141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.67
-Setup Wandering Turtle Titans in the world. They will attack you if you get too close and will run away from a fight if they are not trapped in a Titan Cage.
-Made Titans attack a Titan cage pillar if they don’t have a player target nearby. They will attack until they can escape the cage.
-New Silk Sail blueprint for faster sailboat movement has been added to the world, plus some supporting silk thread and fabric objects in a few rare places.
-Increased boat buoyancy logic and wave logic
-Boat movement forward improvements mean boats can now jump off of waves and float on the water more accurately and smoother while moving
-Reduced player health earned from level ups and spent skill points. Updated the health bar to show additional heart precision
-Increased Golem health and adjusted their spawn logic and damage
-Increased Titan Beam and Melee damage
-Made Blue Crystal Boars more aggressive and gave animals the ability to run while in attack mode
-Updates to some missions to align with the new Roaming Titan feature and story adjustments
-Foam and water now render shadows on them
-Improved cannonball flight trail so it looks better and stays around for much longer
-Setup Green Jelly slime movement sfx
-Improved cloud meshes
-Misc system improvements based on user reports and testing
-Fixed backpack light physics interacting with water physics incorrectly
-Updated cannon reticle reload ui so it correctly turns off when you unmount while mid reload
-Setup localization for tutorial popups
-Setup localization for dropped items
-Adjusted various audio volumes
-Setup a basic campsite for the first island archaeologist to help attract new users to the area
-Improved main menu button click noise logic to not play on false positives to reduce the amount of clicking noise happening
-Additional misc Localization setup
-Made Black Stone walls immune to Titan Beam damage

