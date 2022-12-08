Hello Hockey Fans!
Here is Version 0.75 otherwise known as the BIG OLE UPDATE
Version 0.75
Fixes / Tweaks
Arcade Mode
-Goalies are now a Constant Speed
Gameplay
-Collisions are now reworked and are more "Blades of Steel-like"
-Goalies have been reworked to cover angles better, however they are still prone to mistakes
-AI has been adjusted to have a better passing game, players look for one-timers and use the outlet passes and board positioning.
-AI now doesn't slam into the crease, however when desperate, they may do so.
-Persona Adjustments for differentiation. For example, Forward is a passer and Center is a shooter, looks for the one-timer play
-Acceleration and Speed Settings have been adjusted as the handling felt a bit slippery in normal mode.
Music
Replaced Arena Song 9 because it's been driving me insane.
Under Construction
-Franchise Mode
-Trophy Case
-Steam Achievements
-Manual
For more information about the game, please join our Discord, check out that Youtube (thats being neglected but I promise we will do something soon!) Check out the Steam Forums here!
-Jordan
Changed files in this update