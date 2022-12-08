 Skip to content

Light The Lamp Hockey update for 8 December 2022

Version 0.75

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hockey Fans!
Here is Version 0.75 otherwise known as the BIG OLE UPDATE

Fixes / Tweaks

Arcade Mode
-Goalies are now a Constant Speed

Gameplay

-Collisions are now reworked and are more "Blades of Steel-like"
-Goalies have been reworked to cover angles better, however they are still prone to mistakes
-AI has been adjusted to have a better passing game, players look for one-timers and use the outlet passes and board positioning.
-AI now doesn't slam into the crease, however when desperate, they may do so.
-Persona Adjustments for differentiation. For example, Forward is a passer and Center is a shooter, looks for the one-timer play
-Acceleration and Speed Settings have been adjusted as the handling felt a bit slippery in normal mode.

Music

Replaced Arena Song 9 because it's been driving me insane.

Under Construction

-Franchise Mode
-Trophy Case
-Steam Achievements
-Manual

-Jordan

